Man held for sexual assault

The Annur police in Coimbatore rural arrested a 53-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on his neighbour’s daughter, a two-year-old girl, on Saturday.
The police said that a daily wage worker from a village near Pasur, near Annur, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the child’s mother.
According to the police, the girl went to the house of the accused to play with his children. Around 5.30 p.m., the woman heard cries of her daughter from the house of the accused. The woman’s complaint said that she rushed to the house and found the accused sexually assaulting her daughter.
She rescued her daughter and took the child to the Government Hospital, Annur.
The woman later lodged a complaint with the Annur police who arrested the accused under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
