Man held for sexual assault

A 65-year-old man was arrested by the city police on charges of sexually assaulting his relative’s daughter, a minor girl. The police said that the accused hails from a place near Puliyakulam.

According to the police, the parents of the girl are into vegetable sales near Peelamedu. They used to leave the seven-year-old girl with the accused while going to the shop.

The accused allegedly assaulted the girl sexually on several occasions which she informed her parents recently. They lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore East, on Saturday.

The police arrested the man for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.