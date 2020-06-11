Man held for sexual assault on minor

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl, a class XI student.

V. Saravanan of Sellanur near Annur, a cable television technician, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, said the police.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday evening at the house of the girl when her parents, both daily wage labourers, were away for work. The accused came to the house around 5.15 p.m. for a cable connection repair. The police said the accused attempted to assault the girl sexually. The girl ran out of the house and informed it to her parents.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the AWPS on Wednesday which led to the arrest of the accused under Sections 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.