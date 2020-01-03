Coimbatore

Man held for sexual assault on minor

more-in

The Selvapuram police late on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

K. Ramkumarwas arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a 14-year-old girl.

The police said the accused was engaged in the marketing of credit cards for a nationalised bank.

According to the police, Ramkumar befriended the class IX student from his neighbourhood and sexually assaulted her on various occasions.

Ramkumar was arrested under provisions of the POCSO Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 12:48:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-held-for-sexual-assault-on-minor/article30464552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY