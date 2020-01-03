Man held for sexual assault on minor

The Selvapuram police late on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

K. Ramkumarwas arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a 14-year-old girl.

The police said the accused was engaged in the marketing of credit cards for a nationalised bank.

According to the police, Ramkumar befriended the class IX student from his neighbourhood and sexually assaulted her on various occasions.

Ramkumar was arrested under provisions of the POCSO Act.