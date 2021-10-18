Man held for sexual assault on minor in Tiruppur

The All Women Police Station, Tiruppur north, on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The police said that S. Manikandan from Chinnamanur in Theni district was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a 16-year-old girl from a place near Perumanallur.

According to the police, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint on May 5 this year stating that their daughter went missing on April 29. Their complaint said that the girl went to a nearby shop and did not return.

The police registered a case and started searching for the girl. On Saturday, the police received information that the girl was found at the new bus stand in Tiruppur.

On inquiry, the girl told the police that Manikandan took her to Theni and sexually assaulted by promising to marry her.

The police arrested Manikandan from Tiruppur. He was remanded in judicial custody.