Man held for sexual assault on minor granddaughter in Coimbatore

December 27, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his minor granddaughter.

The police said that the man sexually assaulted the eight-year-old girl on Saturday, after her parents dropped her at the grandparents’ house for a holiday. On Monday, the girl informed her grandmother, who in turn alerted the parents of the victim. The parents lodged a complaint with the Perur All Women Police Station. The police registered a case under the Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The man was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

