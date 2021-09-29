Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

A 74-year-old man was arrested by the police on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the police, Pachiyappan from Narasaiyarkulam here allegedly lured a seven-year-old girl from the neighbourhood with chocolates and sexually assaulted her.

The accused had been assaulting the girl for over two months, the police said.

Recently, the girl complained of severe stomach ache and her parents came to know of the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Dharmapuri All Women Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Pachiyappan was arrested on Wednesday and further inquiries are on.