Coimbatore

Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

The All Women Police, Pollachi, arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl after marrying her.

The police said that the man, a native of a village near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, was arrested on Monday.

The 16-year-old girl from a village near Pollachi did her schooling from a care centre run by a trust.

The administrator of the centre found the girl wearing a thali thread when she came to collect Class X mark sheet recently.

He alerted the District Child Protection Office, the police said.

During investigation, it was found that the 28-year-old man married the girl, knowing that she was a minor.

The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.


