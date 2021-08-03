Coimbatore

Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

A 24-year-old youth who impregnated a minor girl was arrested by the police here on Monday.

The staff at the District Headquarters Hospital alerted the District Child Protection Office (DCPO) about a 17-year-old girl who had come to the hospital with her mother and a dead fetus. DCPO officials held inquiries with the girl. She told them that N. Sakthi of Palayapalayam, a manager in the private company where her mother works, had sexually assaulted her many times after promising to marry.

On July 29, Sakthi gave her abortion pills and she gave birth to a stillborn child. She was rushed to the hospital with her mother, after her health condition deteriorated. The DCPO officials lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Erode. The police registered a case against the accused under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The accused was arrested and lodged in prison.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.


