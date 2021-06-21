Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

A 34-year-old man from Tirunelveli was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl, the daughter of a woman with whom he was living together near Ondipudur. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the woman, police said.

According to the police, the man had separated from his wife. He later developed an affair with a woman from Tenkasi who was living with two daughters aged 10 and eight after getting separated from her husband. The woman along with her daughters moved to Coimbatore in February this year and started living with the man in a rented house near Ondipudur.

Her complaint said that the man did not go for work from April and he sexually assaulted her elder daughter. The girl revealed the ordeal to her mother on Sunday after which she approached the police.

AWPS inspector M. Amutha said the accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.