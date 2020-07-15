Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

The All Women Police, Pollachi, on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
C. Raja, a resident of Chinna Vadambacheri near Sulur, was arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by the survivor’s mother. Police said the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the 11-year-old girl went to the accused’s house to watch television along with his two daughters.
According to police, the accused took the girl to a room and sexually assaulted her.
Raja was arrested for offences under Sections 9 (m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The accused owns a garment company in Tiruppur.
