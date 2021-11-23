Man held for sexual assault on minor girl near Sulur

The police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man from a village near Sulur on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, his neighbour.

According to the police, the Class XI student left home for school on November 17 morning and she did not return. The girl’s father lodged a complaint based on which the Sulur police registered a case.

The investigating team led by Inspector R. Mathaiyan traced the missing girl to Thiruthuraipoondi in Thanjavur district. The police found that the man had taken the girl to Thiruthuraipoondi after promising to marry her.

According to the police, the accused abducted the girl in his van on November 17 and took her to Anupatti village in Tiruppur district. From there, he took her to Thiruthuraipoondi. He married the girl at a roadside temple and took her to his friend’s house in Thiruthuraipoondi and sexually assaulted her, the police said. The youth was arrested for abducting the girl and for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.