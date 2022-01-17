Man held for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a girl from Coimbatore by promising to marry her.

The arrested has been identified as Sudhakar of Kempanaickenpalayam who had been working as a tractor driver.

The police said he befriended a 15-year-old girl while working for Somaiyampalayam panchayat.

According to the police, the class X student had left home on the pretext of going to a temple on January 14 and she did not return.

Sudhakar's sister telephoned the girl's parents on Sunday and said that the girl was with them.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police were informed about the incident and they brought the man and the girl to the station.

The police during investigation found that the man had assaulted the girl sexually.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint, based on which the man was arrested by the AWPS, Thudiyalur, for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.