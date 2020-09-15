Man held for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl after abducting and marrying her.

Police said the man from Pogampatty, near Sultanpet, was working as a watchman in a wind farm. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father. The accused and the girl were from the same locality and in a relationship for more than a year. As per the complaint lodged by girl’s father at the Sultanpet police station, she left home in the early hours of September 2 and the accused abducted her in a mini van. Police registered a case against the man and a few others who assisted him in the abduction. They managed to trace the accused and the girl on Monday.

Police altered the First Information Report registered with regard to abduction and added various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and a provision of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to it. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.