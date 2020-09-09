Man held for sexual assault on minor daughter in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

09 September 2020 23:03 IST

Coimbatore City Police arrested a 42-year-old man late on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The arrested has been identified as a native of Arur in Dharmapuri district who has been living in a rented house near Ganapathy in Coimbatore.

The 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, East, stating that she was sexually assaulted by her father on September 5. The man who was under the influence of alcohol also allegedly threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The accused was arrested under four Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act including 9 (n) (aggravated sexual assault on a minor by parent) and 10, (punishment for aggravated sexual assault). He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Protest over youth’s death

Family members and relatives of a 29-year-old man, who died of alleged suicide, staged a road blockade in front the Collectorate on Wednesday seeking action against the family of the girl whom the man married at a temple on Sunday.

The protesters alleged that the man, N. Govindaraj alias Karthik from Thenkarai near Coimbatore, took his own life in the early hours of Wednesday after the family members of the girl forcibly separated them a day after the marriage. As per the complaint lodged by Govindaraj’s mother at the Perur police station, her son was depressed over the incident. She alleged that the girl’s father and relatives had threatened her son. Her complaint said that Govindaraj was found dead in a toilet outside the house in the early hours of Wednesday.

The family also refused to accept Govindaraj’s body after post-mortem. Police held talks with the protesters and pacified them.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.)