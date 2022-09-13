Man held for sexual assault, murder near Kangeyam 

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of sexual assault and murder.

According to the police, R. Revathi (35) of Nelali in Kangeyam taluk was living with her husband Rathinasamy (42) and an eight-year-old son. She was working as a labourer in a private cotton mill near Vanjipalayam pirivu.

On September 10, Revathi went missing, following which her husband lodged a complaint at the Uthiyur police station. The police registered a case and examined the CCTV footage near the mill.

During the investigation, the police found that Umesh Rishidev (41), a native of Bihar, who was working in a rice mill nearby was involved in sexually assaulting the victim. Later, he killed Revathi and took away a set of bangles from her. The police found her body inside a bush on Monday.

The police arrested him and he was remanded in judicial custody.