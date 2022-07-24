Man held for sexual assault in Tiruppur

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Dhali, near Udumalpet.

According to the police, a 17-year-old mentally challenged girl, who was studying in Class XII, was allegedly kidnapped by a man on a two-wheeler on Friday. He took the girl towards Pollachi road, and sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother at the Udumaplet All Women Police Station, the police registered a case. While examining the CCTV cameras in the locality, the police found that Karichi Kumar, a native of Udumalpet, took the girl on his bike.

The police arrested him on Saturday and invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.