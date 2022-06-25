Man held for sexual assault in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Police has arrested a man for sexually assaulting a minor on Saturday. The Perumanallur Police arrested V. Vinoth Kumar (28), native of Tirupathur district, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The accused, was living next to the girl’s house. He allegedly promised to marry her and took her to Coimbatore on June 20. Based on the complaint from her parents, the police registered a missing case.

When they came back to Tiruppur, the police found them near New Tiruppur roundabout. During investigation, the police found that the girl was sexually assaulted by the accused and arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.