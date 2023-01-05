Man held for setting woman ablaze in Tiruppur

January 05, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a 22-year-old man near Palladam for murdering a 19-year-old woman by setting her on fire on Thursday.

According to the police, G. Lokesh, a native of Palladam in the district, was working in a garment company nearby. He was in love with S. Pooja, 19, a native of Mumbai who has been in Tiruppur for more than a decade and has been working in the same company since last year.

Recently, Lokesh decided to end the relationship with Pooja, but she insisted on continuing it, said the police. On Wednesday, Lokesh attacked her with a stone after a heated conversation. She suffered injuries and fainted, during which Lokesh immolated her.

The villagers rescued her and alerted the police. The Palladam police rushed to the spot, rescued the victim, and sent her to the Government Hospital, Palladam, for treatment. She was referred to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, where she succumbed on Thursday.

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said the police registered a case against the accused under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As the victim died, the police converted this to a murder case and arrested the accused under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC.