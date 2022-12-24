Man held for setting two-wheeler on fire in Coimbatore

December 24, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested a man for setting fire to a motorcycle near Mettupalayam.

According to the police, B. Riyas Ahmed, 25 of Mattakkara Street in Mettupalayam, set fire to a two-wheeler of P. Sathish alias Saleem from Sathyamoorthy Nagar.

The incident in which the vehicle was completely gutted happened in the early hours of Saturday. Based on the CCTV footage, the police found Riyas Ahmed was involved in the incident. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Three held for sale of tobacco products

In another incident, the Coimbatore City police arrested three persons for sale of banned tobacco products.

The Variety Hall Road Police on Saturday arrested L. Mullaram, K. Sujaram, and V. Thallaram, all natives of Bengaluru. Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Town Hall and found the trio were involved in transporting the tobacco substances weighing 1.3 tonnes and ₹6 lakh cash. The police seized the contraband and four-wheelers used for peddling.

They were arrested under section of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded in judicial custody.