Man held for running ticket reservation centre without licence

A 27-year-old man, who was running a railway ticket reservation centre without licence for the past seven years, was arrested by police here.

Railway Protection Force personnel received a tip-off that a centre had been functioning on Cheran Street in Chennimalai without obtaining permission from the railways.

A special team inspected the centre and found 18 e-tickets and 29 tickets for which the date of journey had lapsed.

The team held inquiries with centre owner R. Santhosh of Kallankadu.

It was found that he had created login ids on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website using various names and had been involved in reserving tickets and selling them. Police seized the tickets, a computer among others and arrested him.