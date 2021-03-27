Man held for robbing train passenger

A 28-year-old man from Mallapuram in Kerala was arrested by a special team for robbing jewellery, cash and mobile phone from a differently-abled woman passenger on board the train here on Saturday.

The police said that S. Priya (39) of Coimbatore is working at a bank branch at Katpadi and was proceeding to Coimbatore for the weekend in Train Number 02695 Trivandrum Express in the D1 coach for differently-abled persons on Friday. The train arrived at Erode Railway Junction at 9.15 p.m. and started its journey towards Perundurai when a youth in the coach snatched her seven sovereign gold jewellery, two mobile phones, ₹5,000, all worth ₹1.60 lakh. She immediately pulled the emergency chain after which the train stopped. The accused jumped out of the train and escaped in the darkness.

A co-passenger Somu called the Government Railway Police Helpline 1512 and alerted them. The message was immediately convened to Erode and Tiruppur Railway Police stations. When the train arrived at Tiruppur, a complaint was obtained from the victim and a case was registered.

A special team comprising Special Branch head constable Kannan and constables Loganathan, Rajavelu, Devaraj, Prabhu and Saravana Kumar of Erode Railway Police along with the Railway Protection Force personnel was formed and K. Sudarson was nabbed and the property recovered. He was produced before the court and lodged at prison.

A release said that passengers in distress can call the Railway Police Helpline Number 1512 and also 99625-00500 for lodge security-related complaints.