Man held for robbery in Salem

January 03, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Salem

The Salem City Police on Monday arrested a sugar trader who robbed women of jewellery.

According to the police, 10 days ago, a woman from Steel Plant lodged a complaint with the police that a person allegedly snatched her two-sovereign jewellery. Based on the complaint, City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda formed a special team to nab the person.

On Sunday, the police nabbed M. Saravanan (45) of Allikuttai near Ammapet, and remanded him in prison. On Monday, the police asked women who lost jewellery to lodge a complaint against him.