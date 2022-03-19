Man held for raping minor girl in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl after abducting her.

According to the police, the two were allegedly in a relationship and in August 2021, he allegedly abducted and married her. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint at the Rathinapuri police station.

Following investigation, the case was transferred to the All Women Police Station – Coimbatore Central, who altered the case to include sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc.,) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 5(l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The man was arrested in Chennai on Friday and remanded in judicial custody, according to the police.

Two held for stealing cash

The Coimbatore District Police on Friday arrested two men on charges of stealing cash totalling ₹5.75 lakh from a house in Kalapatti.

According to the police, C. Gowthaman (33) organised a house-warming ceremony on March 14 and received cash as gift from relatives totalling ₹5.75 lakh. He and his wife kept the cash in the bedroom when two construction workers Rajiv Gandhi (19) and Karthi (25) surreptitiously entered the house and stole it. Based on Mr. Gowthaman’s complaint, the Kovilpalayam police registered a case and arrested the accused at Vilankurichi Road on Friday. The stolen cash was recovered and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Man detained for black marketing

Tiruppur

District Collector S. Vineeth ordered the detention of an accused, who was recently arrested near Kangeyam on charges of smuggling rice and wheat meant for the public distribution system (PDS), under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. According to the Civil Supplies CID police, the Collector/District Magistrate signed the order on Friday evening and the detention order was served to K. Sarbuddin (52) on Saturday.

He was arrested on March 2 at Vattamalai on Dharapuram-Kangeyam Road after he was found smuggling 10.02 tonnes of PDS rice and six tonnes of PDS broken rice along with 700 kg of wheat in his truck to Karnataka. The accused is a repeat offender and had been arrested in Dindigul district in 2018 for smuggling PDS rice, according to the police.