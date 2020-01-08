Man held for raping mentally challenged woman

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), West, here on Tuesday arrested a man from Ukkadam on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman, his neighbour.

According to the police, the accused raped the 20-year-old woman on multiple occasions at her residence.

The police said that the 53-year-old man from a residential area at Ukkadam was arrested based on a complaint filed by the parents of the woman.

The woman used to be alone at house as her parents would go out for work and sister to school. The accused visited her house in the neighbourhood in the absence of parents and sister and committed the offence, the police said.

The wife of the accused happened to see him subjecting the neighbour to sexual assault and informed her parents. They lodged a complaint with the AWPS on Tuesday morning which led to the arrest of the accused later on the day.

He was remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Two held for impersonation

The Kattoor police arrested two persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from a man at the central bus stand here on Monday.

Abuthahir (40) from Gandhipuram and Anand (55) from Mettupalayam were arrested by the police. According to the police, the accused posed as policemen and approached Sivakumar (35), a daily wage worker from Thuraiyur in Tiruchi, at the central bus stand late on Monday.

The duo allegedly threatened Sivakumar who was in inebriated state and extorted ₹ 200 from him. As the duo left the place, policemen came to the bus stand for a patrol. Sivakumar informed them that he was extorted by two men who claimed themselves as policemen.

The police immediately searched the bus stand premises and took Abuthahir and Anand into custody.