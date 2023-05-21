HamberMenu
Man held for raping and murdering elderly women in Namakkal

May 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man for raping and murdering two elderly women.

R. Pavayee (60), a resident of Odapalli near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district was found dead on a farm in the locality on March 19. Likewise, C. Palaniammal (64), a resident of Pillumadaikadu, was found dead on May 12 in the locality, and her gold earring was missing.

Police investigations revealed that the duo were raped and murdered.

Following this, a special team was formed to nab the culprits. Police suspected Selvam (32), a resident of Jalakandapuram in Salem district, who was working in the house of the deceased Palaniammal two years ago. The police searched for him, and on Saturday, they arrested Selvam. Later, he was remanded to prison.

Police sources alleged that the accused used to consume liquor regularly and used narcotic substances. He was staying in his relative’s house at Anna Nagar in Pallipalayam and went to work as a farm labourer, the sources added.

In another incident, an 80-year-old woman residing at Poosarai Moopanvalavu, near Iruppali, in Salem district was walking to home after attending a temple function on Saturday night..

At that time, a 30-year-old man took her to a farm in the locality and reportedly sexually assaulted her. Local residents admitted her to a private hospital in Salem; and later, she was referred to the Edappadi Government Hospital.

The Poolampatti police registered a case, and a special team was formed to nab the culprit.

