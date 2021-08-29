Man held for procuring venison in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

29 August 2021 23:46 IST

The Forest Department on Saturday arrested a 66-year-old man on the charges of procuring meat from a deer which was reportedly attacked by stray dogs near Mettupalayam.

Forest Department personnel found around five kg of venison with G. Subbaiah from Thekkampatti which he was preparing to cook. The man told the staff that he found a deer trapped in a fishing net in a shallow area of river Bhavani at Thekkampatti on Saturday. He claimed that the deer was injured after attacked by stray dogs. The man took around five kg of meat from the deer and left the carcass in the river.

The Department imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 on Subbaiah and registered a case against him.

Subbaiah’s brother G. Ramamoorthy was also booked for laying snares on the boundary of his land. He was imposed a fine of ₹ 15,000 for attempting to hunt wild animals.