Man held for preparing fake appointment order in Erode

A 36-year-old man who prepared a fake appointment order for the post of office assistant at a government school was arrested by the police here on Monday.

On September 1, a 29-year-old man produced an appointment order to the headmistress of Railway Colony Government Higher Secondary School at Kollampalayam and sought permission to join duty. The letter was signed by Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali and it mentioned the salary and other details. But, the headmistress found the signature of the CEO to be fake. When she contacted the District Education Office, she was told that no such order was issued. The letter was handed over to Mr. Balamurali who confirmed that the order was fake.

Inquiries revealed that an unidentified person approached the man stating that a vacancy existed at the school and the job would be confirmed once he paid ₹3 lakh upfront and another ₹ 4 lakh after joining duty. The man said he got the “order” after paying ₹ 3 lakh. Mr. Balamurali lodged a complaint with the police who arrested Sivakumar of Aval Poondurai for preparing the fake order.