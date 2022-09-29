Man held for posting provocative messages on social media in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 17:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur District (Rural) police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly posting provocative messages on social media here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, M. Vinith, a native of SIDCO Seetha Nagar in Dharapuram, was involved in allegedly posting content related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the hurling incidents of Molotov cocktails, on Facebook.

The police said he was also involved in posting objectionable slogans against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Police Department, on social media. A special team of Dharapuram police arrested him on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He was booked under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), and 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was remanded under judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app