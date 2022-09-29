Man held for posting provocative messages on social media in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly posting provocative messages on social media here on Wednesday.

According to police, M. Vinith, a native of SIDCO Seetha Nagar in Dharapuram, was involved in allegedly posting content related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the hurling incidents of Molotov cocktails, on Facebook.

The police said he was also involved in posting objectionable slogans against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Police Department, on social media. A special team of Dharapuram police arrested him on Wednesday.

He was booked under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), and 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was remanded under judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.