Man held for possession of elephant tusks in Tiruchengode
A man from Tiruchengode here was arrested on charges of possessing elephant tusks.
According to Forest Department officials, a pair of tusks was seized from the residence of Sathish Kumar and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Investigation is on to find out how the accused came in possession of the tusks.
