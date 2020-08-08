Coimbatore

Man held for possession of elephant tusks in Tiruchengode

Staff Reporter? NAMAKKAL 08 August 2020 17:53 IST
Updated: 08 August 2020 17:53 IST

A man from Tiruchengode here was arrested on charges of possessing elephant tusks.

According to Forest Department officials, a pair of tusks was seized from the residence of Sathish Kumar and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Investigation is on to find out how the accused came in possession of the tusks.

