Coimbatore

Man held for possession of elephant tusks in Tiruchengode

A man from Tiruchengode here was arrested on charges of possessing elephant tusks.

According to Forest Department officials, a pair of tusks was seized from the residence of Sathish Kumar and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Investigation is on to find out how the accused came in possession of the tusks.

Aug 8, 2020

