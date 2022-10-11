Coimbatore

Man held for possession of 130 kg of banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for possession of 130 kg banned tobacco products.

Based on a tip-off, the Sulur police conducted a vehicle check and found the contraband hidden in a four-wheeler. The police seized the tobacco products and secured the four-wheeler. The accused was identified as Selvakumar (38), a native of Bharathipuram near Sulur. The police arrested him under sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded him in judicial custody.


