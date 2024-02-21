GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for possessing country bombs

February 21, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, a special police team arrested a 32-year-old man in Kadambur Hills for possessing avuttukai (country bomb) that is typically used for killing wild animals. Acting on a tip-off, Kadambur police intercepted a two-wheeler at Gundri Pirivu and found 16 country bombs in the vehicle. Upon further inquiries, it was revealed that the motorist, Jadaisamy of Kadambur, used to hunt wild animals using the bombs. He was taken to the police station and the bombs were seized. A case was registered and Jadaisamy was produced in court and subsequently lodged in prison.

Erode

