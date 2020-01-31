55-year-old man held for possessing 22kg of ganja

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the police on Thursday arrested a 55-year-old man with 22 kg of ganja.

The investigation by the NIB-CID sleuths found that the man had procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for sales in Tamil Nadu.

The arrested has been identified as S. Ilaiyaraja, a native of Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

The NIB-CID sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vincent and inspector Saravanan apprehended the man from a place near Coimbatore railway station based on suspicion. They checked the baggage he carried and found 22 kg of ganja in it. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Bail denied

Coimbatore District and Principal Sessions court on Thursday turned down the application filed by N. Sathish, one of the five accused in Pollachi sexual assault case, seeking bail.

Already, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, had denied bail to another accused K. Thirunavukkarasu.

N. Sabarirajan aka Rishwanth, T. Vasanthakumar and R. Manivannan are the other accused in the case. All are currently lodged in Salem Central Prison in judicial custody.

Demonstration

As many as 80 farmers Semmipalayam Village Panchayat in Palladam Panchayat Union staged a demonstration at the Tiruppur District Collectorate demanding fair compensation over construction of high tension power lines on agricultural lands, here on Thursday.