Man held for murdering woman

Erode

22 November 2021 22:36 IST

A supervisor, who murdered a 40-year-old woman and wrapped the body in a gunny bag, was arrested by the police on Monday.

On November 13, residents of K.K. Nagar alerted Erode Taluk Police Station that an abandoned gunny bag was found on a vacant plot in their area. Police found the body of a woman in the bag and registered a murder case. CCTV footage revealed that a man passed the area in a two-wheeler with the bag and returned without the bag. Using the vehicle registration number and mobile tower location tracking, the police picked up Yoganathan (48) of Lakshmi Garden, located near K.K. Nagar.

The victim was identified as Jeyalakshmi of Kallakurichi district who was working as a housemaid in Coimbatore. Yoganathan told the police that both his wives have left him and he was looking for a bride and registered in a matrimonial portal. The victim, who lost her first husband, had registered in the portal and was looking for a bridegroom. Both expressed willingness to marry and Yoganathan met her in Coimbatore on November 9. But, he refused to marry her.

Jeyalakshmi told him that she left the job and was returning to her native and wanted to stay with him for a day. Yoganathan took her to his house and she stayed there till November 11. Police said that Jeyalakshmi insisted on marriage and demanded 10 sovereign gold jewellery from him if he refused to marry. Angered by it, Yoganathan committed the crime. He was produced in the court and lodged at prison.