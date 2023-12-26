Man held for murdering wife

December 26, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

A 28-year-old man who murdered his wife was arrested by police here on Monday.

According to police, Leela Krishnan of Magudanchavadi in Salem was living with his wife Srija, 24, and their two children, at a rented house in Veerappanchatram. Owing to his frequent drinking, the couple had a strained relationship. Late on Sunday, he arrived home inebriated and an altercation broke out between him and Srija, during which he allegedly assaulted her. Neighbours upon hearing her screams alerted her relatives.

Srija’s relatives arrived on Monday to find her lying on the floor and took her to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode, where doctors declared her dead. Erode North Police registered a case and arrested Leela Krishnan late on Monday.

