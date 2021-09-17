Coimbatore

Man held for murdering wife

The Thudiyalur police on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old man from a residential area on Thadagam Road on charges of murdering his wife. The police said Anandakumar of Manjeswari Colony was arrested for stabbing his wife Selvi (45) to death over a dispute.

According to the police, Anandakumar, an autorickshaw driver, used to consume alcohol. “On Wednesday evening, Selvi questioned Anandakumar for talking to a woman over phone. This led to a quarrel between the couple and Anandakumar stabbed his wife with a knife,” said the police. Selvi suffered multiple stabs and the neighbours alerted the Thudiyalur police about the incident.

A team led by sub-inspectors Jegannathan and Pandiammal rushed to the spot. Selvi, who was found unconscious, was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Though Anandakumar fled the spot after the incident, the police arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 12:19:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-held-for-murdering-wife/article36506163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY