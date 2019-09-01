Man held for murdering wife

The Pollachi taluk police arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of murdering his wife suspecting her fidelity and dumping her body in an abandoned well this July.

M. Sakthivel of R. Ponnapuram near Pollachi was arrested by police on Friday for murdering Kousalya (25). According to police, the couple got married eight years ago and they have a daughter aged seven.

Sakthivel had filed a complaint with police on August 7 that his wife was missing from July 26 after she left for her paternal home.

As part of the investigation, Pollachi taluk station inspector Thangapandian questioned Sakthivel’s neighbours and heard from an elderly couple that they had heard arguments between Sakthivel and Kousalya on the day of her missing.

Based on the information, police questioned Sakthivel who confessed that he strangulated his wife and dumped her body in the well. Sakthivel was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison in judicial custody.

Police recovered the mortal remains of the woman on Friday and shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsy.