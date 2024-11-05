GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for murdering son in Erode

Published - November 05, 2024 08:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old man was arrested by Ammapettai police on Monday for allegedly murdering his son on October 30.

Balakrishnan, a retired electricity board worker from Koneripatti, was living with his wife Sayee, 55, and their son, Nandagopal, 32. According to police, both Balakrishnan and his son were intoxicated when a dispute broke out at their home. During the altercation, Nandagopal reportedly assaulted his parents with a brick, sustaining a head injury himself. His parents admitted him to a private hospital in Poonachi, and he was later transferred to facilities in Erode and finally to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Nandagopal succumbed to his injuries on November 3.

Initially, the police registered the case as a suspicious death. However, further investigation revealed that Balakrishnan had allegedly struck Nandagopal with a wooden log, causing the fatal head injury.

