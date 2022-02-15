Man held for murdering neighbour near Coimbatore

The 27-year-old attacked his neighbour, who complained about the ruckus he was creating on Monday night

The Chettipalayam police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of murdering his neighbour in Othakalmandapam, near Coimbatore, late on Monday.

The police said that K. Rajeshkanna, a native of Theni district who had been residing at Thiruvalluvar Street at Othakalmandapam, was arrested for murdering his neigbour T. Vishnu (30). According to the police, Vishnu had been working as earthmover driver. Rajeshkanna, an autorickshaw driver by occupation, lived next to the residence of Vishnu along with his family.

The police said that Rajeshkanna and his father had a brawl under the influence of alcohol at their residence on Monday night. Neighbours were annoyed by the brawl and Vishnu questioned Rajeshkanna and Kamaraj for creating a ruckus. He told them that neighbours were unable to sleep due to their brawl.

Annoyed over Vishnu’s intervention, Rajeshkanna strangled him. Two neighbours, namely Balamurugan and Kumar came to Vishnu’s rescue and saved him from Rajeshkanna.

Vishnu returned to his house and went to the restroom to wash his face. With Vishnu not coming out after a long time, neighbours opened the door of the restroom and found him lying unconscious inside.

Neighbours rushed Vishnu to a private medical college hospital in the area from where he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). However, he died while being rushed to CMCH.

The Chettipalayam police registered a case against Rajeshkanna for offences under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and arrested him.

The police said that Vishnu is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.