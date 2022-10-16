Man held for murdering mother in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested a man for murdering his mother.

According to the police, Sabapathy (60) and his wife Poongodi (55) were living in Vilamarathupatti, near Dhally, in the district. Their son Sathish (35) was living close-by and there was a dispute with his parents related to water supply to his farmland.

On Wednesday, Poongodi went missing, and her husband lodged a complaint at the Dhally police station.

During investigation, the police found that Sathish assaulted his mother and pushed her into the PAP canal. The police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

Woman held on charges of cheating

The District Cyber Crime Police in Tiruppur on Saturday arrested a Coimbatore-based woman on charges of cheating.

M. Alagujothi (39), a native of Mudhalipalayam received a message on her mobile on July 9 that she had won a prize amount.

An unidentified person called her from various mobile numbers and informed her that to get the prize amount she has to pay ₹ 1.5 lakh. Ms. Alagujothi deposited the amount in two installments in the bank account given by the person. After a few days, the unknown person stopped the communication without sending any prize.

Ms. Alagujothi lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell in the district.

During investigation, the police found that V. Mary Elizabeth (65), a resident of Coimbatore was involved in the cheating case. The police arrested her on Saturday and are in search of her acquaintances who were involved in the crime.

Girl ends life

The Tiruppur City Police on Sunday retrieved the body of a school girl who is suspected to have ended her life at a stone quarry.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl was studying at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Avinashi. She was allegedly befriended by a boy from a nearby school. Knowing this, her parents shifted her to a school in Tiruppur.

Her parents made arrangements for her to stay in a hostel near the school.

On October 12, the girl went to school and did not return to the hostel. Her parents lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur North police. During investigation, the police found that she along with her friends went to a stone quarry in Ammapalayam.

Her friends told the police that she suddenly jumped into the water body inside the quarry. The police retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)