Man held for murdering friend

The Thadagam police in Coimbatore district on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man who murdered his friend in a brawl.

This is the third murder to have been reported during brawls in Coimbatore district after liquor outlets were opened on Monday.

The police said that Chinnadurai (30), a resident of Somayanur, was arrested for murdering his friend T. Senthil Kumar (55) from Amma Nagar, near Kanuvai.

According to the police, the two men used to consume alcohol together.

Senthil Kumar visited Chinnadurai at the hotel the latter worked on Tuesday. He had an argument with Chinnadurai and the hotel's owner.

People who were at the place pacified Senthil Kumar and sent him back.

However, he was found dead near the bus stand at Somayanur around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police during the investigation found that Chinnadurai and Senthil Kumar consumed liquor on Tuesday night. They had an altercation under the influence of alcohol and Senthil Kumar died of assault.

The investigation team also found surveillance camera visuals of the two men at Somayanur.

Chinnadurai was apprehended by the police from Kalappanaickenpalayam where he was hiding after the murder.