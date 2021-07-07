Coimbatore

Man held for murdering friend

The Thadagam police in Coimbatore district on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man who murdered his friend in a brawl.

This is the third murder to have been reported during brawls in Coimbatore district after liquor outlets were opened on Monday.

The police said that Chinnadurai (30), a resident of Somayanur, was arrested for murdering his friend T. Senthil Kumar (55) from Amma Nagar, near Kanuvai.

According to the police, the two men used to consume alcohol together.

Senthil Kumar visited Chinnadurai at the hotel the latter worked on Tuesday. He had an argument with Chinnadurai and the hotel's owner.

People who were at the place pacified Senthil Kumar and sent him back.

However, he was found dead near the bus stand at Somayanur around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police during the investigation found that Chinnadurai and Senthil Kumar consumed liquor on Tuesday night. They had an altercation under the influence of alcohol and Senthil Kumar died of assault.

The investigation team also found surveillance camera visuals of the two men at Somayanur.

Chinnadurai was apprehended by the police from Kalappanaickenpalayam where he was hiding after the murder.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 12:45:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-held-for-murdering-friend/article35202418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY