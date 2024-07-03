Man held for murdering friend in Erode

A 34-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his friend in Erode on Tuesday.

Residents of the Railway Colony quarters near Shastri Nagar found a body in a bush on Tuesday morning. They alerted the Erode South police, who identified the victim as Murali, 29, of Karuppanasamy Kovil Street.

Inquiries revealed that a dispute broke out between Murali and his friend Arunkumar of Kumaran Nagar while consuming liquor. Arunkumar told the police that he stabbed Murali with a liquor bottle and fled from the spot. Arunkumar was arrested.