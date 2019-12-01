Man held for murdering elderly woman

Five months after an elderly woman was found dead in her house near Sullivan Street in the city, a special team of the Coimbatore city police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of murdering her for gain.

A special team led by M. Kanakasabapathy, inspector (Law and Order) of R.S. Puram Station, arrested Senthil Kumar, a construction worker who lived in the woman’s neighbourhood. According to police, the accused trespassed into the house of the woman, Ranganayaki (70), and killed her by pushing and strangulating her on June 18 and took away her jewellery.

The Variety Hall police station initially registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, suspecting accidental fall as the cause of death.

However, autopsy report revealed that there were injuries in the woman’s body that were less likely to be caused by accidental fall.

L. Senthilkumar, inspector of the Variety Hall police station, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he failed to conduct a thorough investigation into the death.

Following instructions from City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, Mr. Kanakasabapathy took over the investigation and arrested Kumar who was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.