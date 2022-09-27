Man held for murdering brother in drunken brawl in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 27, 2022 18:01 IST

The police arrested a man on charges of murdering his elder brother in a drunken brawl at their house here on Monday night.

G. Vignesh (29) worked as a driver and his brother G. Arun Kumar (25), a construction worker. They lost their father Ganesan 10 years ago and both were residing at a rented house in Surampatti. According to the police, they were consuming liquor in their house when an altercation broke out between them over paying rent. Both started attacking each other and Vignesh suffered serious injuries. Arun Kumar was in an inebriated condition and he slept there.

On Tuesday morning, their friend came to the house and found Vignesh dead. Arun Kumar escaped from the house. On information, the Erode South Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the District Headquarters Hospital. Erode Town DSP Ananda Kumar held inquiries. A case was registered and Arun Kumar was arrested.

