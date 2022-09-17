Man held for murdering 77-year-old woman in Coimbatore

The city police arrested a 46-year-old man on Friday for murdering a 77-year-old woman near Singanallur a week ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was identified as T. Selvam (46) a native of Andipatti in Theni District. The police said that the accused was residing in a house owned by the deceased Mayilathal in Neelikonampalayam and was working in a hotel in the city.

On September 11, Mayilathal was found dead in her residence. The Singanallur police registered a case and found that Selvam went missing from the date of the death. The police arrested him in Chennai. During the investigation, the police found that he murdered Mayilathal under the influence of alcohol, before which both of them went into a quarrel.

He was remanded in Judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.