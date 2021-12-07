Man held for murder

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 December 2021 23:50 IST

A 28-year-old man was murdered along the Boat House Road in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as R. Siva of Vivekananda Nagar here. He was running a private cottage along the Boat House Road. The accused, U. Bharath (26), ran a canteen in the area and supplied food to the cottage. The two men picked a quarrel when Bharath attacked Siva with a knife. Siva succumbed to injuries. Bharath was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

