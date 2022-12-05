Man held for murder of mentally challenged woman in Tiruppur

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of murdering a mentally challenged woman near Udumalpet. According to the police, M. Dhanalakshmi (40) of Kamaraj Nagar in Udumalpet was found murdered near the Pukkulam bus stop on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by M. Subramanian (58), the victim’s brother, the Udumalpet police registered a case. During the investigation, the police found that S. Arockiyadas of Eripalayam had allegedly murdered the woman using a hollow block brick. The police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

