Coimbatore

Man held for murder of elderly parents

more-in

A 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his parents at Alandurai, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city, on Saturday.

The accused, S. Karthikeyan, murdered his father P. Sundaram (75) and mother Thulasi (70) while they were sleeping in their residence at Vellimalaipattinam in the early hours of Saturday. Police said that on Friday night, a quarrel broke out between the accused, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, and his parents. After the parents went to sleep, he allegedly hacked them to death with a sickle and left the house.

A special police team nabbed the accused near Narasipuram on Saturday evening. He was remanded in judicial custody. Alandurai police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 12:19:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-held-for-murder-of-elderly-parents/article30772692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY