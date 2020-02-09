Man held for murder of elderly parents

A 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his parents at Alandurai, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city, on Saturday.

The accused, S. Karthikeyan, murdered his father P. Sundaram (75) and mother Thulasi (70) while they were sleeping in their residence at Vellimalaipattinam in the early hours of Saturday. Police said that on Friday night, a quarrel broke out between the accused, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, and his parents. After the parents went to sleep, he allegedly hacked them to death with a sickle and left the house.

A special police team nabbed the accused near Narasipuram on Saturday evening. He was remanded in judicial custody. Alandurai police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.